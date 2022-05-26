Please Support C&L's Fundraiser

Please Support C&L's Fundraiser
By John Amato
May 26, 2022

Since the pandemic struck, it's made so many people crazy, not only in our day-to-day lives, but on the Internet, in the GOP and online journalism as well.

Social media companies changed their algorithms once again to heavily favor right-wing conspiracy theorists and frauds over progressive honesty.

Social media is purposefully targeting news outlets like C&L with the aid of wingnut lunatics who file bogus grievances and promote anti-US Democracy nuts like the dweeb Ben Shapiro and Dan Bongino.

Please, help us out. We are being squeezed by the right-wing MAGA creeps that hate us. Facebook is freezing our pages.

If you are able to reach into your pockets and donate at least $25, and maybe buy an ad-free subscription, that would be awesome.

Please subscribe. If you've subscribed already, thank you so much.

You can donate to PayPal or through Kindest, too.

Kindest
Donate via PayPal

Or you can send a check via snail mail to:

CrooksandLiars.com
PO Box 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

We really want to be around to fight for liberal values in the future since

The country needs it now, more than ever. Thank you.

