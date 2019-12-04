Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Hey Cordcutters! - Please Support Our 2020 Fundraiser

Are you cable-free and get your news from Crooks and Liars? How much do you save every month? We're here seven days a week, even when times are really tough. Your contribution makes that possible. Thank you.
By Frances Langum
Hey Cordcutters! - Please Support Our 2020 Fundraiser

You make Crooks and Liars possible.

Thank you.

The past few weeks have been a firehose of news. Cable news employees get paid big bucks to be at work.

Not to mention the Koch funding of conservative media. We've been here 16 years, and never got a Soros Check!

If you have cut the cord and get your cable news from us, thank you! We'd appreciate it if you'd kick in just a fraction of what you'd pay for cable and donate to the place where we serve up fresh video seven days a week. You can even set up a monthly donation.

Support Crooks and Liars:

Donate


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.