Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

It's The LAST Day Of Our Winter Fundraiser! Please Help!

Procrastinators, you're up!
By Frances Langum
It's The LAST Day Of Our Winter Fundraiser! Please Help!

Today is the FINAL DAY of our Winter Fundraiser.

Since C&L began in 2004 (Bush's re-election, remember?), we've posted over 25,000 videos. And you're here today, of all days. You know why you clicked over to C&L. Show your love by pitching some green in the hat!

It's safe to say no other progressive website comes close to matching our historic video archives.

And yes, it takes a lot of work finding, cutting, uploading and writing about the things we see. Our talented staff makes C&L worth the click.

It also costs a ton of money every month to host the videos on our servers.

If our traffic is any indication, you really enjoy the type of work we do -- along with all the relevant videos we post. That takes money (a lot of it!) each month, so now we're calling on you, our readers, for help.

So please, give what you can and if you can afford a little extra, we'd really appreciate it. You can also sign up as a monthly donor as well.

Your generosity helps keep us going. Thank you.

Support Crooks and Liars:

Donate

Or send a check to

CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.