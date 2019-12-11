Winter Donation Drive

We're in our 16th year of exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit and need you now more than ever. Can you spare $20 for 2020? If so, then please donate today and read more about why we need your help.

Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Blast From The Past: Rachel Maddow Praises C&L On Air America, 2008!

John Amato here, thanking you for your support.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Hey, folks, it's John here asking you to help us to sustain Crooks and Liars throughout the impeachment inquiry, the bogus Lindsay Graham Senate Trump carnival show, and the Democratic primaries. We all hope the 2020 political calendar ends up in the defeat of Donald Trump.

Recently my severe nerve damage has once again forced me back on the sidelines, but as always the entire team is committed to bringing you important political news seven days a week.

I'm proud to say Crooks and Liars are now into its 16th year (Wow!). We were the first website on the Internet to introduce online video as a tool to show readers what politicians and media pundits say. We pushed back against the liars who hoodwinked the American people into supporting the Iraq War.

All of us are needed in the age of Trump to fight the cascade of propaganda, misinformation, stonewalling and outright lies told by Trump and the entire Republican Party. Not to mention their minions on Fox News and other lesser right-wing echo chambers.

Please donate what you can for the end-of-the-year push.

Both political parties attack Silicon Valley and big tech regularly, but have diverted most of their election resources to buying Google and Facebook ads instead of sending a sliver of monies to websites like ours. They're ignoring readers who are engaged.

We aren't. Support the site that cares about you. Thanks.

Support Crooks and Liars:

Donate


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.