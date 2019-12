Yesterday, we asked you to nominate the worst of the worst for our 2019 Crookie Awards, which will be released over the holidays.

Today we want to hear from you about the "good guys." Who moved the needle in the GOOD direction in 2019?

On our list so far: Adam Schiff, Greta Thunberg, AOC, Kamala Harris.

Let us know in comments: Who deserves a good-person crookie? And thanks again for donating to the fundraiser, which ENDS TOMORROW.

Support Crooks and Liars: