Nominate A Crookie, And Donate In The Last Days Of Our Fundraiser!

Today we are also asking you to nominate bad guys (and gals) for the 2019 Crookie Awards. (We'll ask about The Good Ones tomorrow.)

Already on our list are Rudy Giuliani, Devin Nunes, Laura Ingraham, Mick Mulvaney, and of course, Lindsey Graham.

Who in 2019 has demonstrated they are on Team Evil or Team Stupid the most or the loudest?

NOTE: Donald Trump does not win any awards, good or bad, ever. It just encourages him.

Let us know in comments: Who deserves a crookie? And thanks again for donating to the fundraiser!