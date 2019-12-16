Winter Donation Drive

Nominate A Crookie, And Donate In The Last Days Of Our Fundraiser!

Today we ask you to nominate a bad guy (or gal) to win a Crookie 2019 Award. (Trump gets nothing.)
By Frances Langum
It's time for the Crookie Awards!

It's the final days of our Winter Fundraiser. Thanks SO MUCH to those who have already donated, and if you haven't, please kick a few bucks in the pot. We and our video servers really appreciate it.

Today we are also asking you to nominate bad guys (and gals) for the 2019 Crookie Awards. (We'll ask about The Good Ones tomorrow.)

Already on our list are Rudy Giuliani, Devin Nunes, Laura Ingraham, Mick Mulvaney, and of course, Lindsey Graham.

Who in 2019 has demonstrated they are on Team Evil or Team Stupid the most or the loudest?

NOTE: Donald Trump does not win any awards, good or bad, ever. It just encourages him.

Let us know in comments: Who deserves a crookie? And thanks again for donating to the fundraiser!


