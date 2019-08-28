Politics
Russian State TV Laughs As 'Trump Sings To Putin's Tune'

Russian State TV's "60 Minutes" airs a mashup of Trump singing a love song to Putin while the Russian premier plays piano.
By Frances Langum
Russian State TV is having a field day with Donald Trump's sycophancy toward Vladimir Putin.

On Monday they aired a mashup of Vladimir Putin playing piano (really) then mashing up multiple Trump speeches to make the so-called president sing "I love it when you call me senorita."

They continued to mock Trump's weakness as he petitioned the G7 to let Russia back in and blamed Barack Obama for the invasion of Crimea.

You don't need to know Russian to know how weak Donald Trump is in the eyes of Russian State Television. Here's the full video, h/t @JuliaDavisNews:


