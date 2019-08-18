Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I feel like we collectively need a little refresher on racism and xenophobia. It didn't pass many people's notice that Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes could visit Israel in all his white supremacy, but Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib could not. And the so-called president of this country was fine with that.

And yet, we're told by the pundit class that we have to reach out to these people. That we can't alienate them. And the media worries about Antifa (because we can't trust those anti-fascists, can we?) and normalizes fascism.

Don't believe me? Look at this tweet from the White House Correspondents' Association:

President Trump eclipses his predecessors on media availability - The Washington Post https://t.co/pbVL9bl8hK — WHCA (@whca) August 14, 2019

We haven't had an official White House press briefing in more than six months; he only talks to the press at the spray going in and away from Marine One (where he can pretend not to hear a question over the helicopter), and his tweets more often than not serve as official policy when not calling out journalists as "fake news," but sure, let's call that being "available" to the media.

Well, I'm done with tip-toeing around the delicate feelings of those steeped in white supremacy and racism. Which is, let's face it, pretty much everyone in charge of these Sunday shows. It is incumbent upon on all of us to call it out when we see it. It's time for us to stand up for all of us and demand that media start doing it too.

ABC's "This Week" —White House trade adviser Peter Navarro; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Stacey Abrams, founder of Fair Fight Action. Panel: Matthew Dowd, Cokie Roberts, David Drucker and Alexi McCammond. NBC's "Meet the Press" — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas; former Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C. Panel: Yamiche Alcindor, Joshua Johnson, Carol Lee and Peggy Noonan. CBS' "Face the Nation" — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; Navarro; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang. Panel: Nancy Youssef, Dan Balz, Antjuan Seawright and Leslie Sanchez.

CNN's "State of the Union" — Navarro; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana. Panel: Rick Santorum, Andrew Gillum, Amanda Carpenter and Xochitl Hinojosa. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" — Rana Foroohar, Richard Haass and Ed Luce, Tara Westover, Mary Robinson. CNN's "Reliable Sources" —Adam Serwer, Catherine Rampell, Bari Weiss, Mary C. Curtis and Jim Rutenberg Clarissa Ward, Danny Rogers, Matt Rivitz, Donie O'Sullivan, Oliver Darcy, and Carole Cadwalladr. "Fox News Sunday" — Kudlow; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont. Panel: Jason Chaffetz, Anne Gearan, Josh Holmes and Juan Williams.

So what's catching your eye this morning?