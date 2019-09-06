C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Cardigans

Happy 45th birthday to Cardigans singer Nina Persson. She was born on this day, September 6th, in Jönköping, Sweden in 1974.

Known best in North America for the perfect pop confection "Lovefool", The Cardigans released 6 albums between 1994 and 2005. In total, those albums sold a combined 15 million copies worldwide.

Here's something from their fourth album 1998s Gran Turismo. It's a shift from the sunny disposition the band was known for. Things are a little darker and moodier.

What are you listening to tonight?