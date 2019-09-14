Donald Trump Goes After Joy Reid After She Destroys His Pathetic Rant In Baltimore

Uh oh, someone is feeling very, very bad about himself this morning.
Joy Ann Reid and her producers put together two hours of the most incisive news commentary each week, with panels that reflect the diversity in America more than any other news show in the US. She's unafraid to put conservatives on her show and demand that they stick to facts and not filibuster with slurs or get the hell out.
After his pathetic speech in Baltimore, Reid certainly had fun at his expense with his old man rants at the wind and light bulbs. This seemed to bother the notoriously thin-skinned Trump, because he decided to launch his not-terribly-original Twitter attack on her.
And this Saturday, her show had a lot of segments devoted not only to the impeachable violations of the Conman-in-Chief, but of the Democratic majority's slow grind to impeachment. In this segment, she talks to former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman about the her own experience of impeachment, with Richard Nixon in the '70s. She ended the segment with a little plug for her new book, The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story. He must hate it when someone else profits off his presidency and he can't get a cut.
Funny how offers up the same stupid insults he uses for journalists who get too close to his sensitive points: low ratings; no "it" factor; never met her (as if that's necessary for a news show to do to report on his activities); and that golden classic, "fake news." I assume these hold a greater magnitude in his head than they do for those of us who don't suffer from Borderline Narcissistic Personality Disorder, because I can't imagine that Reid did anything more than shake her head and laugh.
But Joy Reid is as beloved as Donald Trump is corrupt, and her friends on Twitter leapt to her defense.
This is quickly becoming my favorite nickname for Trump. In case you were unaware, the character of Biff Tannen in "Back To The Future, Part II" was inspired by Trump. Even back in the '80s, he was a pathetic joke.
And finally,
Today would be an excellent day to show your support by buying Joy Reid's book.