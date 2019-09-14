Donald Trump Goes After Joy Reid After She Destroys His Pathetic Rant In Baltimore

Uh oh, someone is feeling very, very bad about himself this morning.

Joy Ann Reid and her producers put together two hours of the most incisive news commentary each week, with panels that reflect the diversity in America more than any other news show in the US. She's unafraid to put conservatives on her show and demand that they stick to facts and not filibuster with slurs or get the hell out.

After his pathetic speech in Baltimore, Reid certainly had fun at his expense with his old man rants at the wind and light bulbs. This seemed to bother the notoriously thin-skinned Trump, because he decided to launch his not-terribly-original Twitter attack on her.

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

And this Saturday, her show had a lot of segments devoted not only to the impeachable violations of the Conman-in-Chief, but of the Democratic majority's slow grind to impeachment. In this segment, she talks to former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman about the her own experience of impeachment, with Richard Nixon in the '70s. She ended the segment with a little plug for her new book, The Man Who Sold America: Trump and the Unraveling of the American Story. He must hate it when someone else profits off his presidency and he can't get a cut.

Funny how offers up the same stupid insults he uses for journalists who get too close to his sensitive points: low ratings; no "it" factor; never met her (as if that's necessary for a news show to do to report on his activities); and that golden classic, "fake news." I assume these hold a greater magnitude in his head than they do for those of us who don't suffer from Borderline Narcissistic Personality Disorder, because I can't imagine that Reid did anything more than shake her head and laugh.

↓ Story continues below ↓

But Joy Reid is as beloved as Donald Trump is corrupt, and her friends on Twitter leapt to her defense.

‘I don’t know anything about Joy Reid or even who she is, but I know everything about her, including her on-air personality and career details, apparently.’ -Fragile Biff https://t.co/tctarmZRk4 — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 14, 2019

This is quickly becoming my favorite nickname for Trump. In case you were unaware, the character of Biff Tannen in "Back To The Future, Part II" was inspired by Trump. Even back in the '80s, he was a pathetic joke.

Take it as a badge of honor @JoyAnnReid.



This incompetent President has failed this country & he doesn't like it when journalist like you show up with facts to back it. The media *can be* fundamental in protecting our democracy, but it has to be reporting truth, not opinions. https://t.co/EZIXYGpjYA — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) September 14, 2019

Way to go, @JoyAnnReid!

You finally made the President’s “Not male, not white” attack list. pic.twitter.com/oJHznNKxX3 — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 14, 2019

My mom's reaction to Trump's attack on Joy Reid: "Now, he just did it! Time to take earrings off and get busy......" pic.twitter.com/FsGycStluY — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) September 14, 2019

"Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid?" She's the person kicking your ass on TV every weekend (and some times during the week as well!) #AMJoy — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) September 14, 2019

When Trump disses @JoyAnnReid as “no talent,” we have to remember: he’s a person who finds Diamond & Silk entertaining. — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) September 14, 2019

Who’s Joy-Ann Reid? You know her, silly. She helped first expose your Russia scandal. After I released my report on your Russian ties Nov 2016, she brought me on air in Dec 2016 to talk about it. She helped elevate The Resistance. She’s a patriot, and your worst nightmare. #AMJoy https://t.co/wd3AP7vqFf — Scott Dworkin (@funder) September 14, 2019

Who is @JoyAnnReid ???



She will be assisting in RALLYING THE AFRICAN AMERICAN VOTE TO THE POLLS AGAINST YOU @realDonaldTrump . — #DonaldJTrumpIsAFelon (@TravelingUS) September 14, 2019

Her show starts in 45 minutes and you best be watching @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/vuyjBLAOiQ — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) September 14, 2019

She wins her time slot. Even without faking the numbers with a sharpie. If you consider talent being a nude model birther with a fake degree, I can see why you think Joy doesn’t have the “t-it” factor. We can google Melania’s boobs. No such luck for Joy. #reiders https://t.co/KznDetnhX6 — Tiffany Cross (@TiffanyDCross) September 14, 2019

All I know is, when the president (especially this one) says your name in anger, you must be winning. I mean, he actually took time out of his McDonalds Big Breakfast Meal, with a side of 27 orders of hash browns to attack Joy Reid and @amjoyshow. Seems Presidential! — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) September 14, 2019

Who is Joy Ann-Reid?



She's the journalist @ELLEmagazine hailed for: "Quietly, Steadily, Stealthily Changing the Game for Women on TV" https://t.co/wvbIHILjxA — PEN America (@PENamerica) September 14, 2019

And finally,

Today would be an excellent day to show your support by buying Joy Reid's book.