McConnell: 'No Choice' On Senate Trial If House Impeaches Trump

If MAGA was hoping Mitch McConnell would be the "grim reaper" regarding Donald J. Trump being tried in the Senate for high crimes and misdemeanors, there's disappointing news.

Mitch told CNBC he'll have "no choice" but to hold a trial in the Senate if the House passes articles of impeachment.

The Senate would have to take up impeachment of President Donald Trump if the House effectively votes to charge the president, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday. “I would have no choice but to take it up,” the Kentucky Republican told CNBC. “How long you are on it is a different matter, but I would have no choice but to take it up based on a Senate rule on impeachment.”

McConnell then pretended that Nancy Pelosi hasn't passed enough legislation. No, really:

“If I were the speaker, I wouldn’t want to go into next year’s election having it credibly said that all you did for the whole Congress was harass the president and try to remove him from office,” he said.

No one trusts you, #MoscowMitch.

We KNOW #MoscowMitch isn’t an honest actor. Rules mean nothing to him unless he can use them to further his own personal agenda. Eyes wide open: the ONLY way the Senate approaches this fairly is if their individual personal power & wealth are threatened. ONLY if that happens. — Ms Moody🐬🌸🌊☕️🖌🎨🌈 (@BluMoody17) September 30, 2019

But I do trust that Mitch McConnell is on the phone with Charles Koch (who still doesn't like Trump's tariffs) and Rupert Murdoch (whose sons are stuck with the Trump brand and must pivot sooner or later). It's not about Trump with McConnell. It's about retaining power for his billionaire funders.