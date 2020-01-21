House Managers Denounce Midnight Mitch's 'Rigged' Senate Trial

Adam Schiff called a press conference this morning and passionately denounced Mitch McConnell's attempt to control the process and keep the debate from the American people. Via CNN:

House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, who is also serving as an impeachment manager, said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing the trial late into the night in "hopes the American people will not be watching."

Yesterday, McConnell unveiled a trial plan that would give each side 24 hours over two days to present their side. The trial is expected to begin at 1 p.m. ET each day — meaning arguments could go until 1 a.m. ET, or later if there are breaks.

"They are compressing the time of the trial. Whereas the Clinton trial managers had six hours a day to present over a course of days, they're now presenting that we double the amount of time each day so that the proceedings can conceivably go well in the night when apparently Sen. McConnell hopes the American people will not be watching," Schiff said.

He added: "This is not a process for a fair trial. This is the process for a rigged trial. This is the process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence."