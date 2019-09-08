NOAA Staff Directed Not To Contradict Trump

The Washington Post obtained a copy of an emailed directive to NOAA personnel that demands employees to never contradict Trump, ever. This occurred before an anonymously-written official statement backed up Trump's erroneous and repeated insistence that Alabama was in Hurricane Dorian's path. Apparently, they did not want a continuation of science taking precedence over the Adderall utterings of Trump.

SharpieGate looks worse and worse every single day as President Queeg embarrasses the nation, again.

Nearly a week before the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration publicly backed President Trump over its own scientists, a top NOAA official warned its staff against contradicting the president. In an agencywide directive sent Sept. 1 to National Weather Service personnel, hours after Trump asserted, with no evidence, that Alabama “would most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated,” staff was told to “only stick with official National Hurricane Center forecasts if questions arise from some national level social media posts which hit the news this afternoon.” They were also told not to “provide any opinion,” according to a copy of the email obtained by The Washington Post.

The Trump administration is so corrupt that they are directing our national weather services to never contradict Trump even when he's either lying or inadvertently spreading misinformation about traumatic weather conditions that he refuses to correct himself.

These actions can cost American lives at the worst and spread panic at the very least.

And by the way, there were no anonymous sources on this story, which is a typical Trumpian excuse to defend his inexcusable actions.

Dear @NOAA Leadership: You all took one oath. And that was to the Constitution, not to @realDonaldTrump. Stop embarrassing yourself by putting sycophancy over science.



And if you are going to make shit up, at least have the courage to sign your statement. Get a spine. https://t.co/bGFkKQjGHn — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 8, 2019

Keeping public confidence in NOAA as an honest conduit for truth and science isn’t some mushy nicety. It’s literally a matter of life and death. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 8, 2019

NOAA warned its own staff not to contradict Trump on Hurricane Dorian and Alabama — on *the facts.* An agency built on science and data purges science and data.



This is how good government decays when it’s compromised by a cult of personality. https://t.co/48r3eUPC3t

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) September 8, 2019

As someone with a degree in meteorology, I revere science (especially the work that @NOAA scientists do).



Agencies like NOAA, CDC, EPA are intended to protect us - through the practical application of science & clear communication rooted in fact.



This. Makes. Me. Sick. https://t.co/vV9OBXx2JE — Nick Knudsen 🇺🇸 (@DemWrite) September 8, 2019

Deeply disappointing that NOAA’s leadership has stooped to the level of bending to a sharpie edit. This controversy is emblematic of the pervasive distortion of science by the Trump admin. Our weather & emergency preparedness should not be moved by the winds of politics. https://t.co/dFMe7u9qoU — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) September 7, 2019