Sinclair Airs Racist Ad During Debate 'Burning' AOC's Face

A Sinclair ABC affiliate aired an ad during the Democratic Debate which featured a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez burning, while behind the photo appeared the skulls and dead bodies of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. Really.

ABC allowed this as to run tonight.



A U.S. Congresswoman being set on fire.#BoycottABC



pic.twitter.com/HCW6ilahkg — Joshua Potash 🆘 (@JoshuaPotash) September 13, 2019

Because, Socialism!

Really, the ad suggests that Ocasio-Cortez is endorsing genocide. Because WE ALL KNOW that's what public investment in health care and green jobs is. AOC herself understands this ad reflects panic on the right:

GOP’s message: No policy, no facts, just displays of violence + corporations like @ABCNetwork & Sinclair who amplify them.



They profit from burning my likeness on TV. But who pays for heightened security? Who answers the phones for the threats resulting from a violent, false ad? https://t.co/Gr1XhEbwDC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Since the GOP will only get worse in their hysteria, let’s remember who we are:



We are fighting to guarantee healthcare in America.

To make education and housing dignified and accessible.

To save our planet.

To set living wages.

To establish justice at home, & peace abroad.



/1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

And guess what: if you also believe in a free + open democratic society, where people are treated humanely and don’t die over $300 insulin or needless war, they’ll call you a communist too.



Well, they don’t scare us or shake our focus.



We are going to build a better world. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 13, 2019

Twitter wants to boycott ABC and Sinclair, but I have a different question. "New Faces GOP" paid to put the ad on television, but...

Who made that ad? Which consultant chop shop made that ad? Why do the consultants who put together this racist garbage never pay a professional price? Serious question for @TheRickWilson, who can find out and publicize the name of the vulture who took a fee for making this. https://t.co/UT0gbQJNYy — Frances Langum (@bluegal) September 13, 2019

There are people we all watch on television who KNOW the consultant (Goebbels LLC on K Street?) who cashed a check to put together that ad. I guarantee you Rick Wilson knows the guys who made it. And Nicolle Wallace too. And half the Morning Joe panel.

TV news protects those who make Willie Horton ads and such because they pay and it's a club. That must end. This is about hate speech and the future of our multi-cultural country. Either the on-air talent of MSNBC stands with America or they stand against it.

We are in a battle for the SOUL of this country. Hate speech like this ad should have no hiding place. Publicize the shop that made it and make sure they never. work. again.