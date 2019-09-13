Sinclair Airs Racist Ad During Debate 'Burning' AOC's Face

A Sinclair ABC affiliate aired an ad during the Democratic Debate which featured a picture of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez burning, while behind the photo appeared the skulls and dead bodies of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. Really.
Because, Socialism!
Really, the ad suggests that Ocasio-Cortez is endorsing genocide. Because WE ALL KNOW that's what public investment in health care and green jobs is. AOC herself understands this ad reflects panic on the right:
Twitter wants to boycott ABC and Sinclair, but I have a different question. "New Faces GOP" paid to put the ad on television, but...
There are people we all watch on television who KNOW the consultant (Goebbels LLC on K Street?) who cashed a check to put together that ad. I guarantee you Rick Wilson knows the guys who made it. And Nicolle Wallace too. And half the Morning Joe panel.
TV news protects those who make Willie Horton ads and such because they pay and it's a club. That must end. This is about hate speech and the future of our multi-cultural country. Either the on-air talent of MSNBC stands with America or they stand against it.
We are in a battle for the SOUL of this country. Hate speech like this ad should have no hiding place. Publicize the shop that made it and make sure they never. work. again.