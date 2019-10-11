C&L's Late Nite Music Club With USA/MEXICO

Anchored by the thunderously heavy rhythms of Butthole Surfers drummer King Coffey, USA/MEXICO's are (as I described on my blog recently as) noise/drone/destructo-psych masters.

Their 2nd album, Matamoros, is definitely not something I would suggest if you want to calmly relax too. If you wanna get rile up some dark places in the psyche though, I suggest listening to the album with headphones on. Try it while their take on the Cherubs song "Shoofly" plays here and get an idea of what I am getting at.

What are you listening to tonight?