A 'Dead Russian Hooker At The Bottom Of The Hudson' Won't Wake Republicans

Nicolle Wallace did NOT hold back on her disgust at the complicity of the Republican Party.

On Deadline: White House on Thursday, Wallace and her panel discussed how determined Republicans on the House impeachment inquiry were to make excuses and distract from the evidence, which they did NOT dispute, given against Donald Trump.

Nicole Wallace said that she had said this off-camera, "and now I will say it on-camera: it will take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson River for the Republicans to wake up, and even then, they’ll say she died of natural causes."