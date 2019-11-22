Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

A 'Dead Russian Hooker At The Bottom Of The Hudson' Won't Wake Republicans

Nicolle Wallace doesn't hold back on how she feels about her former political party.
By Frances Langum
18 min ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Nicolle Wallace did NOT hold back on her disgust at the complicity of the Republican Party.

On Deadline: White House on Thursday, Wallace and her panel discussed how determined Republicans on the House impeachment inquiry were to make excuses and distract from the evidence, which they did NOT dispute, given against Donald Trump.

Nicole Wallace said that she had said this off-camera, "and now I will say it on-camera: it will take a dead Russian hooker at the bottom of the Hudson River for the Republicans to wake up, and even then, they’ll say she died of natural causes."


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.