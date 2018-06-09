'Judge' Jeanine Pirro Flips Out On MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace For Saying Trump Women Are ‘Dead Inside’

Fox News Judge Jeanine Pirro flips out after MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace says the women around Trump are "dead inside."

Ivanka and Melania sure look dead and soulless to me, to be honest. Kellyanne and Sarah Sanders, as well. Maybe it is the extensive botox, fillers, nose jobs, chin implants, cheek implants and face tightening "procedures", though? Regardless, they do look awfully empty in photos and videos.

Fox News FREAKED out about this statement, starting with the typical parade of ranting talking morons: Hannity, Dobbs and Pirro rounding out the Three Stooges-attack trifecta.

Hannity called Wallace's remarks "disgusting and deranged" and asked Andy Lack, chairman of MSNBC: “‘Dead inside?’ Andy Lack, are you proud of this? This is your network. Really? Is that news to you?”

Pirro went off on her typical, sycophant, totally unstable rant, claiming the media has “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and that are just big meanies who hate him because he is Trump.

(NARRATOR: This is false)

Dobbs, the perfect lapdog, jumped in with: “For the folks to take you seriously suggests only one thing, It was a funny bit. It was terrific. But for those folks to try to pretend in front of their audiences who come to them for some semblance of perspective on the world and take them seriously- let me explain what happens here. I don’t know the names of the single person that you put in front of us… and I’ll bet you that MSNBC’s audience doesn’t know the name of those folks. And the reason they are mentioned the name ‘Sean Hannity’ in any context at all- they are trying to affix themselves to some part of- let me say ‘status.'”

Pirro decided to jump in next: “The whole idea to say that women who support Trump are ‘numb’ or ‘dead inside,’ how dare you trash the women of this country as ‘dead inside’ because we don’t agree with you! We’re not criticizing you!”

How dare us? Really? We have a right to comment on women who choose to support a man who proudly brags about grabbing women by the genitals, who was accused of rape by his first wife, who fetishizes his own daughter, Ivanka, who admits to paying off a porn star and who has been accused by at least 19 women of sexual assault or unwanted advances.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Yes, we do dare. Women who support this kind of man MUST be dead inside. Or soulless. Or delusional. Perfect description of the women who are in Trump's orbit.