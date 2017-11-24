Whoops! Jeanine Pirro Caught On Air Saying ‘You’re Pissing Me Off’ To Staffer

Just before welcoming viewers back to a “special edition of Hannity” last night, Pirro looked to her left and said, “You know, you’re pissing me off” to some unfortunate staffer off screen.

Apparently realizing she was live, Pirro cut short the word “off” and jumped up in her seat to welcome back viewers.

Then it was back to the Hannity show deflection obsession as she announced, “Hillary Clinton continues to add to her long list of excuses for why she lost in 2016.”

Maybe Pirro was still shook up from getting caught speeding 119 miles per hour in a 65 MPH zone a few days ago.

