Mike’s Blog Round-Up

On this day in 1972, the citizens of Fort Worth, Texas were treated to the world premiere of Blacula. Directed by William Crain from a story by Joan Torres and Raymond Koenig. and starring William Marshall, Vonetta McGee, and Denise Nicholas. Today we bring you the excellent 1991 "Live from L.A." interview with William Marshall (Blacula), whose voice was a national treasure.

