Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Look here, brother. When you do see her, tell Nancy that big Skillet has got something really groovy for her." -- Skillet, Blacula.
By driftglassJuly 26, 2025

On this day in 1972, the citizens of Fort Worth, Texas were treated to the world premiere of Blacula. Directed by William Crain from a story by Joan Torres and Raymond Koenig. and starring William Marshall, Vonetta McGee, and Denise Nicholas. Today we bring you the excellent 1991 "Live from L.A." interview with William Marshall (Blacula), whose voice was a national treasure.

Show Me Progress: More money than sense.

Progress Pond: Progress Pondcast Episode 26: What Do Jeffrey Epstein and Lee Harvey Oswald Have in Common?

Infidel753: A few speculations on the near future.

Attention space nerds! Astronauts from US, India, Poland, Hungary return from space station.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon