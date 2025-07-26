Tulsi’s Russia Remix Can’t Save Trump From Epstein Hell

The ex-Democrat-turned-Assad-apologist, Fox-flunky and Putin-parrot just popped up on...Fox News, to accuse former President Barack Obama of “treason” for…reasons unknown, unsupported, and un-cited. Which, btw, I hear is also the name of Gabbard’s autobiography.
By Cliff SchecterJuly 26, 2025

The ex-Democrat-turned-Assad-apologist, Fox-flunky and Putin-parrot just popped up on…where else, the worst corporate media channel, Fox News, to accuse former President Barack Obama of "treason" for…reasons unknown, unsupported, and un-cited. Which, btw, I hear is also the name of Gabbard's autobiography.

But this isn’t about Obama. And Tulsi—who maybe would prefer that we call her by her Kremlin name, Tulski—knows it.

It’s a desperate, demonic and deflective Hail Mary by a compromised DNI that Republicans thought worthy of access to our entire intel infrastructure. For that alone, congressional Republicans should be forced to watch JD Vance order donuts with their original families until Marjorie Taylor Greene can correctly spell martial law...

Read more at Blue Amp Substack and be sure to watch the video!

