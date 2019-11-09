Fox Pundit: Extorting Ukraine Is Fine If Hunter Biden 'Did Something Corrupt'

FOX News' Outnumbered continued to twist themselves into a pretzel to justify Donald Trump withholding aid to Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine publicly declaring on TV that they were opening an investigation into Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The panel was composed of host Harris Faulkner, Katie Pavlich and Melissa Francis and it basically went as expected.

FAULKNER: Katie, before I come to you, let's hear the President on that second phone call, which technically is the first because it happened in April. The second one was in July. Watch.

(clip)

"Well, they don't want to give all this information on a scam. It's a witch hunt. I'm okay with releasing it. It doesn't bother me. I know what I said, it was fine. But they do want to have the second call, which is really the first call. The one before this. I had a call, I'm sure it was fine. I make a lot of calls. But I had no problem releasing it."

(/clip)

[...]

FRANCIS: That will be interesting to see. I agree with Marie in the sense that the facts are out there. We know, we see in the transcript, we know kind of what happened. I think what we need to know, the essentials essential question comes down to whether what he did was improper. To answer that question, was it about digging to her about a political opponent, or was it about pursuing corruption? You have to know what Hunter Biden was doing. Those things are inextricably linked. What did he do an exchange of that money? If you did something that was corrupt, the President was pursuing corruption. If he didn't do something that was corrupt, maybe he was doing something to dig up something on a political opponent. But I would say that Senator John Kennedy said that in the last hour, and that is the road Republicans will go down. I don't know if Democrats are prepared for that. What exactly Hunter Biden was paid three or four or five times what you normally pay someone to be on the board. He had a board where he had no knowledge of no reason to be there. If you're going to be on any board in the world, why would you join one in Ukraine? It's not Detroit. You could find somewhere else. It goes back to that.