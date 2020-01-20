Democrats, Stop Offering Up Hunter Biden To Moscow Mitch's Senate

Donald Trump is being impeached because of his immoral, illegal and corrupt actions against Ukraine.

He tried to force their newly elected president to announce an investigation into one of his own political rivals. He committed attempted extortion by withholding desperately- needed congressionally approved monies for their defense against Russia.

Hunter Biden is not guilty of anything nor was he ever suspected of any wrongdoings in Ukraine.

Not until John Solomon, Rudy Giuliani and his band of thugs devised a scheme to smear Hunter Biden (which would hopefully stick to Joe Biden) did his name become trending on Fox News.

By having the president of Ukraine declare he was investigating the Bidens, Giuliani and Trump knew it would help tarnish Biden's chances against Trump in a possible election match-up. I'm not supporting Biden's candidacy, but facts are what they are.

We saw how effective that was against Hillary Clinton. Never forget James Comey‘s role in helping to elect Trump with his 2016 October surprise.

On Sunday's CNN State of the Union, Sen. Sherrod Brown signaled it was reasonable to call Hunter as a witness if John Bolton would testify.

Keilar: You just heard Alan Dershowitz. He is a lawyer. And, obviously, he's key in this defense team. He said that, if there are witnesses, even later, on the part of Democrats -- you want to hear, for instance, from John Bolton -- there will then be witnesses, he would expect, called by Republicans. They can easily call Hunter Biden. Are you prepared for that? BROWN: Fine. I think you bring in -- we're taking -- we take the position that we want to hear from witnesses. I don't know what Hunter Biden has to do with the phone call that was made...

No, it is not fine!

All witnesses that are called must be relevant to the Senate proceedings and not imagined from the warped mind of a Roger Stone's ratf**king imagination.

By serving up Hunter Biden as a witness -- nothing to do with Trump's actions that led to his impeachment by the House of Representatives, Dems are giving Republicans an avenue to turn the Senate hearing into a carnival show.

That’s exactly what Trump and his sycophants long for.

Stop it.

Stop it now.