We've got so much ground to cover during week 2 of Impeachmentpalooza. Today, Tuesday, we should hear from Jennifer Williams, Lt. Col Vindman, Kurt Volker, and Tim Morrison. It's a double-double!

Kiko's House is listening to the drip, drip, drip of the impeachment hearings.

Strangely Blogged reminds us that Prznint Stupid has no more control over being busted than he does the tide.

Just Above Sunset reminds us, As California Goes...

Bonus Track: Big Bad Bald Bastard looks at Goop's holiday gift suggestions. Could it be War on Christmas?!

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).