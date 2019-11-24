Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The hubby and I took a little date night this week to go see "Jojo Rabbit," which we enjoyed very much.

But the movie is not without its detractors. There's a clear whimsical tone to the movies about Nazis, and that's a little hard to take. The Hitler you see in the movie is not the Fuhrer, but the imaginary friend of a young German boy, swept up in the Nazi fervor, surrounded by SS soldiers tasked with grooming the Nazi youth and delighting in book burning and giving children guns.

When I was a kid, I remember one of my best friends got to stay at my house while her parents went to see Mel Brooks' "History of the World, Part I". I'm not entirely sure what they thought they were getting with a Mel Brooks movie, but they ended up leaving early, so offended by the lighthearted tone of some of the worst moments in humanity that they were unable and unwilling to see the humor. The whole idea of walking out of a movie was a radical one to me at the time, especially for expecting Mel Brooks to deal with the Inquisition or the French Revolution with delicacy and nuance.

I saw an interview with Mel Brooks later where he addressed full on people's concerns that he was too cavalier about Hitler (it's a theme Brooks has hit on in several productions). Brooks dismissed it right away. As a Jew, he felt that there was no better way for him to put Hitler in proper scale than to mock him and render him ridiculous. He refused to let Hitler have power over him now. It was his way of taking revenge on the monster.

I also wondered how movies ten, twenty, thirty years from now will portray Donald Trump. He's already got a buffoonish reputation. Will he be more of a clown, or will we look at this time with darker eyes? How will we perceive the Republican Party's enabling of him? Will we gloss over it and pretend it didn't happen? Will we turn Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham into slavering bootlickers of a tin pot dictator? I don't think history will be kind to this era, and given that art can alternately reflect and/or confront our assumptions, what kind of figures do these guys think they'll be?