Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

The hubby and I took a little date night this week to go see "Jojo Rabbit," which we enjoyed very much.
But the movie is not without its detractors. There's a clear whimsical tone to the movies about Nazis, and that's a little hard to take. The Hitler you see in the movie is not the Fuhrer, but the imaginary friend of a young German boy, swept up in the Nazi fervor, surrounded by SS soldiers tasked with grooming the Nazi youth and delighting in book burning and giving children guns.
When I was a kid, I remember one of my best friends got to stay at my house while her parents went to see Mel Brooks' "History of the World, Part I". I'm not entirely sure what they thought they were getting with a Mel Brooks movie, but they ended up leaving early, so offended by the lighthearted tone of some of the worst moments in humanity that they were unable and unwilling to see the humor. The whole idea of walking out of a movie was a radical one to me at the time, especially for expecting Mel Brooks to deal with the Inquisition or the French Revolution with delicacy and nuance.
I saw an interview with Mel Brooks later where he addressed full on people's concerns that he was too cavalier about Hitler (it's a theme Brooks has hit on in several productions). Brooks dismissed it right away. As a Jew, he felt that there was no better way for him to put Hitler in proper scale than to mock him and render him ridiculous. He refused to let Hitler have power over him now. It was his way of taking revenge on the monster.
I also wondered how movies ten, twenty, thirty years from now will portray Donald Trump. He's already got a buffoonish reputation. Will he be more of a clown, or will we look at this time with darker eyes? How will we perceive the Republican Party's enabling of him? Will we gloss over it and pretend it didn't happen? Will we turn Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham into slavering bootlickers of a tin pot dictator? I don't think history will be kind to this era, and given that art can alternately reflect and/or confront our assumptions, what kind of figures do these guys think they'll be?
↓ Story continues below ↓
ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Legal analysis panel with ABC News’ Dan Abrams; former Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.; Kate Shaw, Cardozo Law School professor; and Melissa Murray, NYU School of Law Professor. A second panel with former Gov. Chris Christie, R-N.J.; former Sen. Heidi Keitkamp, D-N.D.; Republican strategist Sara Fagen; and former DNC Chair Donna Brazile.TBD
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Glenn Simpson and Peter Fritsch, founders of Fusion GPS and co-authors of “Crime in Progress: Inside the Steele Dossier and the Fusion GPS Investigation of Donald Trump.” Panel: Michael Eric Dyson, Eliana Johnson, Neal Katyal, Pat McCrory and Katy Tur.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.); Jonathan Turley; Kim Wehle. Panel: Rich Lowry, Toluse Olorunnipa and Susan Page.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union — House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y. Panel: Jennifer Granholm, Rick Santorum, Mia Love and Bakari Sellers.
“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. Panel: Ben Domenech, publisher of The Federalist; Jessica Tarlov, head of research, Bustle Digital Group; GOP pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson, political columnist for the Washington Examiner; and Charles Lane, editorial writer for The Washington Post.
Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures”: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; Steve Bannon, former White House chief strategist; Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.; Peter Navarro, assistant to the president for trade and manufacturing policy; Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus.