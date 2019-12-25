Sports
Christmas NBA Open Thread

Plenty of hoops once the presents are opened!
By Frances Langum
After Christmas morning, are you heading for the recliner and some NBA games? Here's the rundown via CBS Sports:

Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors -- 12 p.m. ET, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto -- TV: ESPN
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers -- 2:30 p.m. ET, Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia -- TV: ABC
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors -- 5 p.m. ET, Chase Center in San Francisco -- TV: ABC
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers -- 8 p.m. ET, Staples Center in Los Angeles -- TV: ABC/ESPN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Denver Nuggets -- 10:30 p.m. ET, Pepsi Center in Denver -- TV: ESPN

Of course, the LA versus LA game is getting the most attention.

It's open thread for basketball or anything else on your mind this Christmas Day. And all good wishes from all of us at Crooks and Liars.


