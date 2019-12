Austin, Texas weirdo rockers Spray Paint recently released the first full length album in three years. Titled Into The Country, it starts off sounding like Krautrock recorded in a bouncy house...that someone died a violent death in.

And from there, things get more deviant.

If you're interested, I penned a fuller take on the LP over at the thing I do called Smashin' Transistors.

What are you listening to tonight?