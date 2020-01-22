2020 Mitch McConnell Should Meet 1999 Mitch McConnell On Impeachment Witnesses

Can't McTurtle just party like it's 1999?
Here we have, courtesy of Andrew Kaczynski of CNN's @KFile, archive footage of our esteemed Senate Majority Leader having a good ole' guffaw with that pillar of pasty evangelicalism, Pat Buchanan about then-President Bill Clinton's impeachment trial. Buchanan asked him about Sen. Arlen Specter's complaints regarding not getting the witnesses they wanted at the trial.
Oh, REALLY? If his vote prevailed, he'd have had live witnesses? Whatever the House managers wanted? Hmmmm.
Classic case of IOIYAR*, amirite?
*It's Okay If You're A Republican