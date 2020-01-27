Entertainment
C&L's Late Night Music Club With Shopping+

It's a particular kind of stress.
By Dale Merrill

UK trio Shopping released their last album in 2017. Since then the band are now spread across two continents with one member living in L.A. and the two other living in Glasgow. Their upcoming album, All Of Nothing, was recorded when all three got together over a two week period.

The results are the sound of a band locked in on a target. Shopping take their post-punk/strange disco-funk groove of their past records and give it laser guided focus. It a slightly more streamlined here but not sanitized or sanded down. The edges are still sharp and jagged as they've always been.

What are you listening to tonight?

All Or Nothing
All Or Nothing

