C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Shopping

English post-punk trio Shopping is back with their 3rd albumThe Official Body. For it, they brought in Edwin Collins (he of the legendary Orange Juice and probably best known in the states for his 1994 alt-rock smash "A Girl Like You") to man the production help.

The result is the band's usual interesting elastic rhythms and jagged guitar lines getting a fresh breath of air while still allowing them to gladly step heavy in their unique oddness, quirk and social commentary.

What are you listening to tonight?