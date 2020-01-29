Media Bites
LISTEN As Hot Mic On Fox News Catches Someone Giggling At Trump Slurring His Words

Fox News cut away immediately at that point from the Trump rally. Twitter reacts very Twitterly.
By Ed Scarce
3 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Whenever Trump slurs his words, either at rallies or press conferences, rumors of his drug use (#Adderall, #Sudafed, etc) get bandied about the internet. With any luck at all though, it's just an early warning sign that he's about to have a stroke. Here's hoping anyway.

Source: Mediaite

A hot mic picked up the unmistakable sound of giggles on Fox News as the network abruptly cut away from President Donald Trump while he stumbled over his words during a New Jersey re-election rally.

During the 7:00 hour of its Tuesday night broadcast, the network had pre-empted The Story with Martha MacCallum to show parts of Trump’s rally in Wildwood, New Jersey. During a portion where he talked about his restrictionist immigration policies, the president again attacked Democrats for supporting sanctuary cities in the face of widespread deportations. And as he began to specifically target the opposition party, Trump, reading off a TelePrompTer, appeared to badly mangle the word “criminal” before simply abandoning the sentence.

“No American should ever be hurt, harmed, or killed because left-wing politicians, Democrats, decided shield and shelter crimin-cle — look, look, wait,” Trump said.

At that point, the audio feed of the broadcast clearly picked up the sound of laughter over a live microphone, suggesting the giggles came from somewhere in the Fox studio rather than ambient noise at the rally.

UPDATE: Twitter, of course, had all the reactions... (- Editor)

