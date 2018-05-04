Off-Air Hot Mic Whisper: 'This Is Crazy' As Trump Blabs

"This is crazy," she whispered. Listen closely. Turn up the volume. You can hear what most sane people have been saying and thinking since 2016.

Only here it's a media person caught on a hot mic while she is listening to Trump blab about North and South Korea.

TRUMP: I tell you, at some point into the future, I would like to save the money. You know we have 32,000 troops there. (*this is crazy*) But I think a lot of great things will happen.

God only knows to which crazy she's referring, though we can narrow it down. Is it the reduction of the talk of American troop movement to coupon clipping, as if there's a BOGO sale at Marshall's? Or is it the reference to Giuliani moments before as if he were a second rate intern (might actually be Trump's first accurate assessment of anything) saying "He'll get his facts straight?" Or the fact that he's on his way to the NRA convention where attendees are not allowed to bring their guns because they are dangerous???

It's all fcking crazy. But it's pretty satisfying and fun to hear professional media blurt it out on a live mic. So, thanks, whoever you are.