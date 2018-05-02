Fun With Guns: But Not At The NRA Convention

I know that the NRA tells us that the more guns we have, the safer we are, but not Mike Pence.

The NRA posted a disclaimer on the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum event page, saying that due to Pence’s attendance, Secret Service will be responsible for event security. Therefore, “firearms and firearm accessories, knives or weapons of any kind will be prohibited in the forum prior to and during his attendance.”

The NRA is trying to contend that it’s not them outlawing guns at Pence’s speech, it’s the Secret Service. I guess the Secret Service hasn’t seen the validity of the NRA’s second amendment thoughts. And I guess nobody told the NRA that the Secret Service is the government.

I thought the big, tough, NRA guys said that the government would have to pry their guns out of their cold, dead hands. To see them willing to give up their rights to see Mikey in person gives me pause to reconsider their tough talk.

Not only that, it also gives me a headache.



Crossposted at juanitajean.com