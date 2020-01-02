Ronna McDaniel Cites Kellyanne Conway And Ivanka Trump As GOP Success Stories For Women

The RNC Chairwoman outdid herself this morning on Fox News with especially silly and fatuous comments about GOP success stories among women, citing unelected Kellyanne Conway (huh?) and nepotism hire Ivanka Trump. Just 13 of the 198 Republicans in the House of Representatives are women, a whopping 6%.

Source: Raw Story

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel cited the examples of several unelected — and sometimes well-connected — women serving in the Trump administration to disprove claims that GOP women are underrepresented in Congress.

The New York Times published a column this week by historian Nancy Cohen, who pointed out that Republicans have only 13 women serving in the House and eight in the Senate, compared to 88 Democratic women in the House and 17 in the Senate.

McDaniel disputed that analysis on “Fox & Friends” by claiming that Republicans had recruited a record number of women to run for Congress — although she failed to note how many of them had even won their primaries, and she neglected to mention that head recruiter Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) will not seek re-election.

“I think this is fake news,” McDaniel said. “(Rep.) Elise Stefanik (R-NY) had a great response to this. The House has recruited 181 women to run for Congress heading into 2020 — it’s a record.”