Louise Linton Sides With Greta Thunberg Over Her Husband Steve Mnuchin

Louise Linton mysteriously deleted her Instagram post in support of Thunberg just hours after posting.
By Ed Scarce
Whether Mnuchin ordered the deletion or not is probably a question best asked of yet another dysfunctional couple in Donald Trump's orbit. One suspects there was much yelling today in Mnuchin household.

Source: NBC News

The wife of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin posted Saturday on Instagram in support of climate activist Greta Thunberg after she called this week for divestment in the fossil fuel industry.

Thunberg, 17, speaking in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday during the annual World Economic Forum attended by world leaders, billionaires and academics, called for immediate divestment.

Mnuchin, a former investment banker and Hollywood film producer appointed to his post by President Donald Trump, dismissed the idea Thursday by suggesting Thunberg was not qualified to make such a call.

"Who is she?" he said in Davos. "After she goes and studies economics in college, she can come back and explain that to us."

His wife Louise Linton, a Los Angeles-based actor and producer, had an opposing opinion, posting on Instagram Saturday, "I stand with Greta on this issue."

"(I don't have a degree in economics either)," she said. "We need to drastically reduce our use of fossil fuels. Keep up the fight @gretathunberg."

