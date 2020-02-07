C&L's Late Nite Music Club With AC/DC

Forty years ago today, February 7th, 1980, AC/DC appeared on Top of the Pops. Performing "A Touch Too Much", it would be Bon Scott's last appearance with the band, as he died of alcohol poisoning 12 days later.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Highway to Hell
|
Artist: AC/DC
