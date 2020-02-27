Coronavirus: HHS Whistleblower Says U.S. Workers Assisted Evacuees Without Wearing Protective Gear

BREAKING: President Trump calls a press conference to assure the American people that the #Coronavirus has been completely contained, and that there is no legitimate threat to any Americans. #CoronavirusOutbreak pic.twitter.com/7DJa9rOiYX

A Department of Health and Human Services whistleblower is sharing potentially scary and dangerous concerns about what happened when federal workers greeted the Americans evacuated from Wuhan, China that returned to the United States in the last week. The Washington Post is reporting that over a dozen workers met the evacuees "without proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear."

Thus far, the workers do not show symptoms of infection and have not been treated for the virus. The whistleblower is seeking federal protection, claiming that she was "unfairly and improperly reassigned after raising concerns about the safety of these workers to HHS officials, including those within the office of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. She was told Feb. 19 that if she does not accept the new position in 15 days, which is March 5, she would be terminated." It is reported that the whistleblower has "decades" of experience in this field and has received two HHS awards from Azar in 2019. She has also received the "highest performance evaluations."

She filed her complaint with the Office of the Special Counsel on Wednesday. Her lawyer provided a copy of the full complaint to the Washington Post. In the complaint, it is alledged that HHS staff were “improperly deployed” and were “not properly trained or equipped to operate in a public health emergency situation.” Worse, the complaint alleges that workers were potentially exposed because "appropriate steps were not taken to protect them and staffers were not trained in wearing personal protective equipment, even though they had face-to-face contact with returning passengers."

After hearing of the compliant, HHS provided the following statement: “We take all whistleblower complaints very seriously and are providing the complainant all appropriate protections under the Whistleblower Protection Act. We are evaluating the complaint and have nothing further to add at this time."

The Trump administration repatriated infected Americans over the objections of the CDC.



HHS then sent federal workers to interact with the infected population without adequate training or protection — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 27, 2020

Then those workers went out into the public with no monitoring or testing regime in place.



And now the first US-contracted case has appeared right near one of the airforce bases where this all happened. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 27, 2020

When someone at HHS raised alarms about all this s/he was criticized for hurting morale and then ordered to another position or be fired.



This is real real real bad. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 27, 2020

Trump's CDC is telling California labs they will not be allowed to test for Coronavirus (except 2 labs in the state).

Is this part of Trump's plan to cover up the extent of the pandemic? Lawmakers out here are outraged by Trump's red tape preventing more testing. — Dr. Robert Fortuna (@psychdr100) February 28, 2020

BREAKING: HHS whistleblower says US workers received coronavirus evacuees without proper precautions. Workers lacked proper training and protective gear. The whistleblower was then improperly reassigned after raising concerns. This is sickening. The Trump Admin is disgusting. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 27, 2020

"We really are concerned about #coronavirus, but we didn't bother to quarantine staffers who were evacuating people who have the disease nor did we test them." --HHS whistleblower probably — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 28, 2020

Thank you, Trump administration, for further f*cking this all up.