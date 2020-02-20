Backing Trump, Gutfeld Says Force Homeless Into Government Camps

You just can't make this up. Stable Genius told his rally of cheering idiots that he plans a "takeover" of Los Angeles and San Francisco. That'll be totally constitutional!
Completing the feedback loop, Greg Gutfeld suggested a super easy and, dare we say, "final" solution to homelessness in the United States. Can he hear himself talk? We think not. Transcript via Media Matters:
GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): No you move them out to a government-owned area. You set up sanitation. You get counselors in there. You separate the mentally ill.
RIVERA: So you would arrest people who are destitute?
...
GUTFELD: You keep interrupting me. One you separate the mentally ill, from the non-mentally ill, the people who are drug-addicted from the not drug-addicted.
RIVERA: You’re going be the separator?
GUTFELD: No you hire people to do it.