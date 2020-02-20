Media Bites
Backing Trump, Gutfeld Says Force Homeless Into Government Camps

NO, REALLY.
By Frances Langum

You just can't make this up. Stable Genius told his rally of cheering idiots that he plans a "takeover" of Los Angeles and San Francisco. That'll be totally constitutional!

Completing the feedback loop, Greg Gutfeld suggested a super easy and, dare we say, "final" solution to homelessness in the United States. Can he hear himself talk? We think not. Transcript via Media Matters:

GERALDO RIVERA (CO-HOST): What do you do with the homeless? What do you do with them? I'm in LA and I've got homeless everywhere. What do I do with them? Put them on a bus to Phoenix?

GREG GUTFELD (CO-HOST): No you move them out to a government-owned area. You set up sanitation. You get counselors in there. You separate the mentally ill.

RIVERA: So you would arrest people who are destitute?

...

GUTFELD: You keep interrupting me. One you separate the mentally ill, from the non-mentally ill, the people who are drug-addicted from the not drug-addicted.

RIVERA: You’re going be the separator?

GUTFELD: No you hire people to do it.

