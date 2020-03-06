Airlines Take Staggering Economic Losses From Coronavirus

There's a lot of economic doom and gloom as a result of the coronavirus epidemic -- and much of it is due to the erratic response of the Trump administration. On Morning Joe, some of the fallout:

"He's leaving people unprotected. One more instance of his behavior," Joe Scarborough said.

"We're supposed to be leading on this," Mika Brzezinski said.

"As Joe mentioned, the front page of the New York Times reports coronavirus could wipe up to 113 billion in worldwide airline revenues this year alone. A staggering new blow to the industry. In Seattle, with major businesses like Twitter, Google and Facebook telling employees to work from home. Some business owners say the city feels like a ghost town. We have this new video from the California Air National Guard hovering over a cruise ship that's now being held off the coast of California. These are troopers delivering test kits after several passengers showed symptoms and officials learned that a patient who died in California earlier this week had recently traveled on that same ship.

"More than 3,500 passengers and crew are on board that ship right now. We're told 45 people have been tested. Results are expected later today. Officials with the New York City Department of Health say they are keeping an eye on more than 2700 residents who are currently under quarantine. That comes as the number of confirmed cases doubled in New York state Thursday from 11 to 22. Colorado announced its first two cases, while Maryland announced its first three cases and joined Florida, Washington state and California in declaring states of emergency.

"This morning also, the U.S. also reported its 14th death from the virus. The 13th for Washington state. There are currently 230 cases in the U.S. so far. But as we reported, experts say many, many people are likely to be infected but are walking around undiagnosed. On Monday, the Trump administration said it would have to close a million -- it would have close to a million tests available by the end of the week. Now we're learning the administration will miss that goal by a long shot, able to provide only 75,000 tests."