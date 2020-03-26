Entertainment
The Kids Are Alright — Berklee College Of Music Edition

Burt Bacharach would be so proud. Open Thread...
By Aliza Worthington

Allow me a little kvelling...my daughter was just accepted to Berklee's Online College program for a course of study in music production and song-writing, so I have a particular feeling of nachas in sharing this absolutely gorgeous video made by these beautiful kids.

Remember, we're experiencing a national trauma, and if you're feeling triggered on a personal level, that's normal. Here's a very sweet bonus link from a counselor to help you feel better about that.

Enjoy, peeps. Be kind to yourselves and each other.

Open thread below.

