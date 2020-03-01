Members Of Historically Black Church Turn Their Backs As Michael Bloomberg Speaks About 'Bloody Sunday'

Parishioners at a historically black church in Selma, Alabama protested Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg as his spoke on Sunday.

The protest occurred while Bloomberg was speaking about the 55th anniversary of Bloody Sunday at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma.

While introducing Bloomberg, Rev. Harry L. Seawright noted that the former New York mayor had initially declined an invitation to speak at the church because he said he was too busy trying to defeat President Donald Trump.

View photos and video of the protest from Twitter below.

Today is the 'Bloody Sunday' commemoration in Selma.



Participating by walking across the bridge: Biden, Bloomberg, Warren, Klobuchar and Buttigieg.



NOT participating but campaigning in CA? Sanders.



(even Steyer, who's dropped out is in Selma)https://t.co/GrjKJpwyfs — Gary Armstrong (@vanityman) March 1, 2020

Michael Bloomberg, architect and godfather of Stop-and-Frisk, being in Selma, AL this morning makes me want to VOMIT. — CCM (@CMURRAY17) March 1, 2020

Ok wow. The Rt. Reverend Seawright of Brown AME is giving a scathing “introduction” of Bloomberg, saying that at first Bloomberg said he can’t come to the church because he needs to beat Donald Trump. And the Reverend went on after that to speak his truth. — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) March 1, 2020

Pastor of Brown Chapel AME in Selma introducing presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/M0DTYmAQ3W — Tara White (@curator_tw) March 1, 2020

Some in the church in Selma, where Bloomberg is speaking are standing up with their backs toward him. pic.twitter.com/LUuvJeL2NZ — Tarini Parti (@tparti) March 1, 2020

Some Brown AME church attendees are turning their backs to Mike Bloomberg. More are joining. pic.twitter.com/gTAaTNiew1 — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) March 1, 2020

Rough intro for Bloomberg at historic Brown AME Chapel



The man introing says he invited him, but Bloomberg responded he didn’t have time bc he’s too busy trying to beat Trump



As Bloomberg is abt to speak, he cuts back in to say it’s important he’s here bc it shows he can change pic.twitter.com/b5EwsXa3u2 — Daniel Newhauser (@dnewhauser) March 1, 2020

