Trevor Noah Introduces 'Trump's Best Words' March Tournament

Trevor Noah reminds us that Trump, who has made clear his intent to go after Joe Biden over his verbal gaffes, has quite a few of his own. Via Mediaite:

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah put together a brutal montage of President Donald Trump’s numerous verbal gaffes and public “misspeakings” Tuesday, which they presented as a “Best Words Bracket Edition.” The video was presented with a caption that read “Everyone knows Donald Trump has the best words, but now it’s time for words like “mishiz,” “heroilynn” and “Rusher” to go head-to-head to see which one reigns supreme.”

He can't even remember the words to "God Bless America."