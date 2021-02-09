The Daily Show Says Goodbye To Lou Dobbs, Trump's Biggest Fanboy

This montage from The Daily Show is hard to watch, as Lou Dobbs gushes over Trump again and again and again. Get a room, you kids!

I almost expected Dobbs to burst into ecstatic song as he extolled the wonder that is Donald Trump through the years. (There's a reason why The Daily Show called him “the most North Korean broadcaster America has ever seen.”)

By now, you know the story. Dobbs was canned in the wake of a $2.7 billion lawsuit that claimed voting machine companies stole the election from his hero.

The Daily Show said farewell to Dobbs with a supercut of his most bootlicking comments about Trump on his show. Enjoy!