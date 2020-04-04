Vengeful Trump Fires Inspector General Who Greenlit Ukraine Whistleblower Complaint

National Security Analyst Samantha Vinograd laid into Trump for firing Inspector General Michael Atkinson yesterday. IG Atkinson was doing his job, and doing it well, when he received and acted on a whistleblower's report that Trump's administration was withholding Congressionally-approved aid in exchange for dirt on Joe Biden and his son. This report led to Trump's impeachment, and he is hell-bent on destroying anyone he can who played a role in it. Vinograd was beside herself.
She did not stop there. Vinograd highlighted the disadvantage at which he placed the rest of the intelligence community by not allowing a proper transition.
The gleeful way this administration refuses to adhere to "norms" results in not only chaos, but real danger that doesn't reflect the independence and strength Trump deludes himself into imagining it does. It reflects the contempt and stupidity within him that has no apparent limit.
Victor Blackwell asked Vinograd if Atkinson's replacement would be likely to have the confidence of the intelligence community. She smirked, as she responded:
The Inspector General's job, as described on the Director of National Intelligence website, is to investigate and report on fraud and mismanagement. Michael Atkinson did exactly that. He maintained his independence, and he was removed from his position because of it. At this point, we all know that the qualifications for having Trump's confidence really require bending the law or not meeting statutory obligations, if it means getting crossed wires with the president.
That last sentence. It's open knowledge. To have Trump's confidence, you must be willing to break the law. This national nightmare feels endless.