This 'All You Need Is Love' Is A Love Letter From Music Teachers To Their Students

East Meadow, New York's music teachers got together to remind each other and their students what matters most in this world.
By Aliza Worthington

Nepotism is alive and well!

No, I'm not talking about the Trump family, I'm talking about here at Crooks and Liars. Tonight's video was sent to me by my big sister, who is the meanie poopy head pretty lady who sings the opening line.

I'm sharing it anyway. HAR!

No, seriously, she is a magical choral music teacher in East Meadow, NY, and I present for your evening viewing this love letter she and the music teachers in her school district helped create for their students and the world.

Open thread below!

