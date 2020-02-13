Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Forty-Two Seconds Of Louie Gohmert On Medicare For All Is All You Need

Louie Gohmert being...Louie Gohmert!
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
Views:

Do you think the Fox News audience could find Cuba on a map? What about Venezuela? Do they know the Soviet Union doesn't exist anymore?

You know what they CAN find? Their Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Louie Gohmert is in a tough spot on Fox, having to defend private insurance and medical bankruptcy and dying for lack of insurance and stuff.

Oh wait, he didn't mention any of that. He just sang out Soviet Union! Venezuela! Cuba! and he was done.

And the Medicare recipients watching Fox are satisfied that Louie Gohmert is defending their America for them. Sad.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.