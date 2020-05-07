Politics
Bethany Mandel: ‘You Can Call Me Grandma Killer’ But ‘I’m Not Sacrificing’ To Stop COVID-19

Didn’t you just know that a woman who shrugs off spreading a killer virus to older people would be a right-wing pro-lifer?
By NewsHound Ellen

Conservative author Bethany Mandel made herself a Twitter meme today by saying she’s willing to kill off grandparents for the sake of the economy:

Mandel later tweeted “the joke’s on y’all” because her parents and grandparents are already dead. As if killing off other people’s parents and grandparents is OK.

Yet, Mandel calls herself pro-life (though she doesn’t support outlawing all abortions - yet).

Meanwhile, Twitter has more rightly characterized her by catapulting #GrandmaKiller into the third most popular Twitter trend as I write this.

Here’s some of the well-deserved backlash:

