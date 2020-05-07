Bethany Mandel: ‘You Can Call Me Grandma Killer’ But ‘I’m Not Sacrificing’ To Stop COVID-19

You can call me a Grandma killer. I’m not sacrificing my home, food on the table, all of our docs and dentists, every form of pleasure (museums, zoos, restaurants), all my kids’ teachers in order to make other people comfortable. If you want to stay locked down, do. I’m not.

Conservative author Bethany Mandel made herself a Twitter meme today by saying she’s willing to kill off grandparents for the sake of the economy:

Mandel later tweeted “the joke’s on y’all” because her parents and grandparents are already dead. As if killing off other people’s parents and grandparents is OK.

Joke’s on y’all my parents and grandparents are already all dead. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 6, 2020

Yet, Mandel calls herself pro-life (though she doesn’t support outlawing all abortions - yet).

Meanwhile, Twitter has more rightly characterized her by catapulting #GrandmaKiller into the third most popular Twitter trend as I write this.

Here’s some of the well-deserved backlash:

You're a grandma killer yes. But you're also a nurse killer, a doctor killer, a cop killer, a grocery clerk killer, a student killer, a 5 year old killer, a bus driver killer, a father killer who just had a child killer, a family killer. Good people take care of their community. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 6, 2020

Listen, grandma and friend killer. I get it. Shit sucks. I've been separated from my family since mid-march. I've been without comforts and shit too, and I'm forced to be on the "front lines" every day as a retail worker.



But it aint about you. It aint about me. — Rune (@RunicNature) May 6, 2020

Ok...everyone remember, call Bethany "Grandma killer" from now on.



Also, stupid sociopath, who's too Fox consumed to know almost 1/3 of the COVID dead arent old enough to be grandmas.



That's 24,000 people. So far. But hey, who cares so long as you can go to the zoo, right? — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 6, 2020

..& head's up Grandma Killer, since Fox makes you stupid. Not many kids are dying of COVID -instead, as Brits & NY report, theyre getting comorbid "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome" from COVID thats landing them in PICUs on cardiac/vent supporthttps://t.co/CCH4Pdbntr — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) May 6, 2020

some people call me the space cowboy, yeah

some call me the gangster of love

some people call me grandma killer

cause of speak of the pompatus of zoos — David Mack (@davidmackau) May 6, 2020

I don't want to blow your mind but a lot of teachers, doctors, dentists, museum and zoo employees, and restaurant workers are also grandparents, so you're not a grandma killer so much as an all-around selfish entitled jackass — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) May 6, 2020