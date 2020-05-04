Politics
Dallas County TX: Record New COVID-19 Cases Two Days After 'Re-Opening'

Who could have predicted this would happen? Everybody.
One of the most populous counties in Texas has set a new record for the most coronavirus cases in one day after Gov. Greg Abbott (R) ordered the state to “reopen.”

In a statement on Sunday, Dallas County officials said they had seen 234 additional positive cases in one day, the largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases in the county’s history.

Officials said that the county has a total of 4,133 cases. In all, 111 people have died due to the coronavirus, according to county statistics.

“Today’s numbers are the highest levels we’ve seen so far,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “I’m hopeful that the medical models will prove correct and we are nearing the peak. Much of that will be determined by the choices each one of us makes.”

On Friday, Gov. Abbott made the choice to “reopen” certain parts of the states economy. Under his plan, all retail businesses, restaurants, movie theaters and malls are allowed to operate at reduced capacity.

The state of Texas on Saturday reported having more than 30,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time.

