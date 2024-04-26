Trump: Who Me? I Never Wanted Hillary Clinton Locked Up

While facing a mountain of legal problems, Donald Trump, who ran his 2016 campaign on locking his opponent, Hillary Clinton, up even though she was never charged with any crimes, denies ever wanting to imprison her. Voters have bad memories at times, but the lock her up chants at every single Trump rally are unforgettable. And even recently, Trump has threatened to go after his political opponents again, and he hinted at that again.

The twice-impeached, four-times indicted former President told Newsmax's Greg Kelly that he thought "it would be a terrible thing for our country" to lock up Hillary Clinton.

"Mr. President, quick flashback to 2016, the debate in the town hall with Hillary Clinton," Kelly said before playing a clip of Trump's 2016 debate with Clinton in which he said she would "be in jail" if he were President.

"I think you locked up the election with that moment, but you didn't follow through on that, yet they are trying to put you in jail," Kelly continued. "Now my question is, you were asked about that. You said, look, these are good people. I don't want to hurt them."

"And I kind of thought that was a very honorable thing to say," Kelly said while performing fellatio on the former President. "What happens if you become president again regarding them and the rest?"

"Well, let me tell you, I didn't want to," Trump said. "I thought it would be a terrible thing."

"And there were opportunities, obviously, and good, strong control," Lumpy continued. "Everything was good, but I did not want to. And I thought it would be a terrible thing for our country."

"They don't care," Trump said. "These people are radical lunatics. They don't care. And they have to be very careful with what they're doing because it comes back to bite."

Trump then tries to say words.

"And you're right about it," Trump continued. "I had plenty. I had putting her. That would have been a horrible thing to do, I thought. But they don't mind doing it. And you're talking President, not, you know, the well, look, the wife of Bill Clinton would not have been would not have been a nice thing to do. But I felt that way. I really did. I felt that way."

"And she was quite nasty," Trump insisted. "And by the way, to this day, she talks about the election, the election. Nobody goes after her."

"They go after conservative Republicans," he added. "They go after Christians."

Sure thing, buddy. They're going after you for being a fake Christian. Sure, that's the ticket. It has nothing to do with him interfering in the 2016 election by covering up his alleged sexual encounter with an adult film star while his wife was home with their newborn baby. What a Christian he is! So impressive.