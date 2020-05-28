Greg Gutfeld Reduced To Gibberish Over Police Lynching Of George Floyd

Americans were justifiably outraged by the video of a police officer stepping on the neck of a handcuffed and subdued George Floyd, who died from the confrontation.

It was a police lynching. There's no need to debate that, the video tells the story.

Even Sean Hannity and Dan Bongino, hard core law enforcement supporters, were mystified on why the police officer acted as he did, and his three fellow officers did not stop him.

And that's saying something since Hannity defended the murderous George Zimmerman who stalked black teenager Trayvon Martin and executed him for walking around with a hoodie.

The Floyd murder was discussed during Wednesday's The Five. Almost all of the co-hosts were of the same mind -- that this was a horrific event -- even when they tried to downplay the "racial component" of the crime.

Trump toady Jesse Watters was also highly disturbed that this murder of a black man was committed by a police officer.

Then came Greg Gutfeld, spewing an incomprehensible new theory about a state of being he called the unbending mind which he claimed was the real culprit for the death of a disabled, handcuffed man who was not resisting arrest and was not committing a violent crime.

He equated this policeman's murderous actions to an automated telephone system that is unable to process outside stimuli.

WTF? Why is Gutfeld even on a TV show?

GREG GUTFELD: It is hard for a lot of people not to see race in this. In an ideal world, we wouldn't see race. We would just see a horrifying event, and I think that's what Katie is trying to say. What I would look at is something that isn't about race, but it's about a weird phenomenon in life. I call it the unbending mind. It's often the product of a system in which the goal cannot allow for any deviation. There's a lot of minor examples that you come across in life. When a traffic warden is writing you a ticket, they are not going to listen to you. When you're on an automated helpline, no matter what you do, you can't get them to change. So, it's a procedure and I'm talking about what is happening when we are talking about the knee jamming procedure. So, in this case, that has been taught and it's enforced, and it's unbending in the sense that no matter what a bystander was saying, the anguish of the man on the ground is completely ignored because it's an unbending mind. It's the product of a system that cannot change and that cannot deviate, and whenever you see something like that, it's never going to go right. It's never going to go right. Every system has to have a way out. Every system has to allow you to adjust and change what you're going to do if you see it going the wrong way. I mean, this was a horrible event that could have been stopped if somebody listened. But they were involved in an unbending procedure that didn't allow them -- and true to -- and what you guys were saying, we don't know what happened before. Was he resisting arrest? Is there going to be more tape that we're going to see? I think that you can look at this and be horrified, at the same time, curious about what happened before.

Nice try taking race out of it, Greg.