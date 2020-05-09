LNMC With Little Richard

Bob Dylan described Rock and Roll this way:

Rock and roll was a dangerous weapon, chrome plated, it exploded like the speed of light, it reflected the times, especially the presence of the atomic bomb which had preceded it by several years. Back then people feared the end of time. The big showdown between capitalism and communism was on the horizon. Rock and roll made you oblivious to the fear, busted down the barriers that race and religion, ideologies put up. We lived under a death cloud; the air was radioactive. There was no tomorrow, any day it could all be over, life was cheap. That was the feeling at the time and I’m not exaggerating...Rock and roll was atomic powered, all zoom and doom.

Substitute "Rock and Roll" with Little Richard and that says it. I can't think of a better song for a Saturday night. Long Live the Architect.