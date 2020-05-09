Entertainment
LNMC With Little Richard

Bob Dylan described Rock and Roll this way: Rock and roll was a dangerous weapon, chrome plated, it exploded like the speed of light, it reflected the times...
By Jared Shade Reynolds

Substitute "Rock and Roll" with Little Richard and that says it. I can't think of a better song for a Saturday night. Long Live the Architect.

